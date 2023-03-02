André Ventura, from the right-wing party “Chega”, said he articulated demonstrations with the Brazilian community during a visit in April

Portuguese deputy André Ventura, from the right-wing Chega party, said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “life will not be easy” during the planned visit to the country in April.

“I wanted to make this very clear: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not have an easy life in Portugal. We will promote, publicize, organize, transport and do everything in our power to make this the biggest demonstration ever against a head of state in Portugal”said Ventura on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023).

The statement was posted on social media. Watch:

🇬🇧|”Lula da Silva will not have an easy time visiting Portugal. We are going to organize the biggest demonstration ever against a head of state visiting the country” – André Ventura, deputy, regarding Lula’s coming to speak in parliament on 25 April.https://t.co/P3AwITL8dh pic.twitter.com/yqliOwWfll — Channel Sergio Tavares (@NoticiasTavares) March 1, 2023

According to the deputy, conversations with “immigrants, businessmen, evangelical churches and allies and partners in Brazil” proved to be “possible to mobilize the community” of Brazilians in the country to carry out acts in repudiation of Lula’s presence in Brazil.

“If necessary, we will put everyone around the Assembly of the Republic on that day to protest and show that the type of politics and alliances with Lula da Silva do not honor democracy, they destroy Portuguese democracy”he stated.

Ventura also rejected the possibility that Lula would speak in honor of the Carnation Revolution, which ended the military dictatorship in the country on April 25, 1974. The Brazilian president would be the 1st foreign head of state to speak at the ceremony, but he had the presence barred by members of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal on Wednesday (1.Mar.2023).

On January 14, Deputy had already called Lula “bandit”. After being scolded, said to be “difficult to refer to the president of Brazil in any other way”.

The Brazilian president’s trip will be Lula’s 4th international commitment since he assumed the Presidency for the 3rd time.

On January 23, he went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet President Alberto Fernández and participate in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit. He also went to Montevideo, Uruguay, for a meeting with Uruguayan leader Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou.

On February 10, he was in Washington, in the United States, for a meeting with President Joe Biden.

There is also a planned trip to Beijing, China, on March 28. Lula is expected to meet with Xi Jinping to address issues he has already addressed with other world leaders, such as the formation of a group of countries that articulate the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the reformulation of the UN Security Council (Organization of United Nations).