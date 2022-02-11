The lack of fluency in English has always been a barrier for those who want to take specialization courses abroad. Now, the Brazilian edtech Alumia, specialized in online courses, has the solution. A partnership with Saint Leo University in Florida will offer training entirely in Portuguese to Brazilian students. The first courses will be Administration, Cyber Security, HR Management, Psychology and IT. The startup will invest R$ 10 million in the partnership. CEO and co-founder of Alumia, Gustavo Rahmilevitz said that five more courses will be launched in the second semester.
(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)
