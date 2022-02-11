The lack of fluency in English has always been a barrier for those who want to take specialization courses abroad. Now, the Brazilian edtech Alumia, specialized in online courses, has the solution. A partnership with Saint Leo University in Florida will offer training entirely in Portuguese to Brazilian students. The first courses will be Administration, Cyber ​​Security, HR Management, Psychology and IT. The startup will invest R$ 10 million in the partnership. CEO and co-founder of Alumia, Gustavo Rahmilevitz said that five more courses will be launched in the second semester.

(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)