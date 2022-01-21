If someone asks what can be done with the waste of olive oil production and olive pomace, they probably won’t think of anything like clothes. But a Portuguese company, yes.

Fábrica do Azeite opened its doors in the city of Porto, and inside it presents a business idea that promotes the circular economy and sustainability: a 100% organic and sustainable clothing line. Through bagasse, they began to color clothes, using natural techniques and organic raw materials, free from synthetic and chemical compounds.

“What is a waste for some, is raw material for others, like us”, explains the owner and entrepreneur Joaquim Moreira.

The new space dedicated to olive oil from Trás-os-Montes and Alto-Douro displays and sells regional products, such as wines and vinegars, honey and jams, nuts and biscuits, as well as accessories closely linked to the olive cycle, such as a variety of black clay from Bisalhães, bowls and serving boards made of olive wood. In addition, the store’s mill allows customers to taste all the freshness of the olive oil on site, seconds after it is extracted in a mill – at harvest time. Even outside the olive picking period, the experience can be done in a tasting mode with bottled olive oil.

