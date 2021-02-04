On February 3, the Portuguese actress Lídia Franco, 76, clarified through a statement addressed to the NiT portal, what really happened to Hollywood star Adam Driver during the filming of the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (The Man Who Killed Don Quixote) in 2017.

Initially, the artist stated, during an interview on January 29, to the podcast It was or that it was missing with Ana Martins and Rui Maria Pêgo, who the protagonist of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He had physically and “camouflaged” assaulted her with a chair.

However, now Lídia Franco explained in detail what happened during the recording, pointing out that “the actor’s behavior was uninspiring” and she was not careful during the preparation of the scene.

“Our characters had to be physically close and, every time I got up with the great impulse of the character to do the rest of the scene, the chair where I was sitting touched me with some force, which bothered me,” he said.

However, according to NiT, the actress said that even though her annoyance was evident, Adam Driver “was indifferent, insisting on the same behavior.”

In that sense, the Portuguese actress pointed out that it was the actor’s attitude that enlivened the tone of her statements, and led her to call him “a terrible person.”

Finally, Lídia Franco closed her statement by stating: “It was not an attack, nor did I ever feel or report that this was the actor’s intention. Sorry for the misunderstanding”.

Hollywood, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.