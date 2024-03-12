Chega Party won 36 seats in 2 years, while the Democratic Alliance added 2 more deputies

The AD (Democratic Alliance) coalition and right-wing parties He arrives It is IL (Liberal Initiative) registered a significant increase in the number of seats won in the elections for the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal on Sunday (10.mar.2024).

Now, the Portuguese right adds 135 seats in Parliament, representing a growth of approximately 39% compared to 2022, when it held a total of 97 chairs. The data was released by SGMAI (General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Administration) of Portugal.

Alone, the He arrivesa right-wing Portuguese party founded in 2019, received 18.06% of the votes and won 48 seats out of 230. In the 2022 early legislative elections, the party elected 12 deputies, becoming the 3rd largest political force in the country. With the result of this year's election, the party registered a growth of 300%.

AD (Democratic Alliance), a center-right coalition formed by PSD (Social Democratic Party), CDS-PP (Social Democratic Center – Popular Party) and PPM (Popular Monarchic Party), increased its representation in the Parliament of 77 for 79 seats. Meanwhile, the Liberal Initiative maintained its number of seats in 8the same as in 2022.

The 48 seats in the Assembly reinforce Chega as the 3rd largest group, behind the center-right Democratic Alliance (79 deputies) and the center-left Socialist Party (77). The AD can form a coalition with Chega to have a majority in Parliament and form a government.

It is still necessary to count the votes of Portuguese people who live outside the country, a process that should only be completed next week. Emigrants are responsible for electing 4 deputies.