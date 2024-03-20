In Portugal, after eight years of socialist government, the head of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) party has been given the task of forming a government. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa invited the head of the alliance, Luis Montenegro, to form a minority government. The AD narrowly won the parliamentary elections on March 10th, but clearly missed a government majority. The 51-year-old from Montenegro has repeatedly stated that he will not negotiate with the right-wing populists of the Chega party and reiterated on Wednesday that the AD is ready to govern alone.

After all votes were counted, the AD won 80 seats in the 230-seat legislature, followed by the Socialists with 78 seats and Chega, which was founded just five years ago, with 50 seats, quadrupling its parliamentary representation. An AD government will therefore have to rely on agreements in parliament with the Chega or the left wing in order to pass legislative proposals, which makes it potentially unstable. Chega leader and former TV sports commentator Andre Ventura has demanded government participation in return for his support.

The election result highlights the political trend towards right-wing populism and the weakening of socialist governments across Europe, which should lead to gains for far-right parties in June's European elections.