The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo will have to face this national team break by facing the teams of Liechtenstein and Iceland respectively. The Portuguese already know that they will be present at the next Euro 2024 which will be held in Germany
Below we leave you the possible lineup of Portugal for this match
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa – Portugal is heading towards the Eurocup. The Portuguese team is under renovation, from the goal, and also has veterans who guide a new generation.
Right back: Diogo Dalot – Although Manchester United is not having the season it expected, Dalot, individually, is still one of the highlights of the Red Devils. A side with a lot of arrival.
Central defense: Rúben Dias – The Manchester City center back is still in the horns of the moon. He is an important piece in Guardiola’s scheme and has just won everything last season.
Central defender: Goncalo Inácio – The 22-year-old defender is called to be one of the great center backs of the future. The Sporting Lisbon player is part of Portugal’s new blood.
Left back: Joao Cancelo – After a few seasons full of uncertainty, Cancelo landed on the right foot for Barcelona. With the Blaugrana team he is finding the best version of himself.
Right Middle: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is one of those players who stands up for Manchester United in these moments of crisis. He has three goals and two assists in the Premier League.
Central midfielder: Otavinho – The former Porto player is one of the most talented elements, with the best touch and with the most vision that this team has. He is a teammate of Cristiano in Al Nassr.
Central midfielder: Danilo Pereira – Pereira is in charge of destroying, recovering and giving balance to a team full of stars. The 32-year-old containment is not immovable at PSG.
Left middle: Joao Félix – Like Cancelo, it seems that Félix is recovering his best version at Barcelona. After a fatal loan to Chelsea, the Portuguese is recovering a good version.
Midfielder: Rafael Leao – Leao is a perfect complement for the attack: he is fast, powerful and has great location. This season he has three goals and four assists with AC Milan.
Cristiano Ronaldo – At 38 years old, Ronaldo is still the leader and heart of this team. The captain has 127 goals with the Portugal shirt. Anything else to say?
This is what Portugal's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Otavinho
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Joao Félix
