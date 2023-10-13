The Portuguese team led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martínez has a more than assured pass to play in Euro 2024. They have not lost a single qualifying match and have scored 21 out of 21 points. Below we show you the possible alignment.
BY: RUI PATRÍCIO– The Portuguese goalkeeper seems to have regained his starting position with the arrival of Roberto Martínez.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – Leader of the defense of the Portuguese team. He is the player most feared by rival forwards.
DFC: GONÇALO INÁCIO – The young Portuguese talent seems to have earned a place in Roberto Martínez’s defense. Great player.
CAI- NUNO MENDES – This season is not going entirely well for the PSG side as a result of injuries. Even so, he is the best left-handed winger this team can have.
CAD: JOAO CANCELO – His start in Munich has not been easy, and rumors have emerged that in the summer he will not play for either Bayern or Manchester City.
DCM: JOAO PALHINHA – The one from Fulham covers a lot of ground. He is a differential footballer.
MC: BERNARDO SILVA – We take off our hats in front of the magician. All offensive plays pass through the feet of Bernardo Silva.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – He is having a great year at the club level and continues to be essential in his team. Great season for good old Bruno.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – Many thought he was finished, and in Roberto Martínez’s debut he sent the ball away three times. Legend.
DC: JOAO FÉLIX -He is an extraordinary player. At Chelsea they are giving him the stripes he needed to display his football.
DC: RAFAEL LEAO: The Portuguese footballer from Milan is one of the fashion forwards in Europe and is called to start taking on responsibilities in the national team from now on. He has many ballots to be a starter.
Goalie: Rui Patricio
Defenses: Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Félix and Rafael Leao
#Portugals #lineup #face #Bosnia #Cristiano #Ronaldo #repeat #front