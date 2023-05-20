The worst thing about the political crisis that Portugal is going through is, in the opinion of the journalist Clara Ferreira Alves, its lack of greatness. The conflict experienced in the Ministry of Infrastructure is closer to the script of a low-budget series than to the ordinary management of a government department. In 48 hours, part of the ministry’s leadership has paraded through the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the TAP airline to explain a succession of unusual episodes in Portuguese democracy. The last to do so was Minister João Galamba, who left a seven-hour appearance stronger than he entered.

Galamba rejected all the serious accusations made the day before by his former adviser on aviation matters, Frederico Pinheiro, whose dismissal triggered a violent episode at the Ministry of Infrastructure on April 26 that the Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating. “I did not lie to the country,” the minister maintained on several occasions, who also denied having threatened his former collaborator with “two punches” during the telephone conversation in which he fired him. “The exalted person on that call was not me, who was relieved to resolve the problem. I was the one violently threatened by Frederico Pinheiro, I would love for the conversation to be made public, ”he said.

The minister also denied that he had tried to hide the informal notes from his adviser on the meeting he had on January 16 with the executive president of TAP, Christine Ourmières-Widener, before she appeared in Parliament on January 18, and that would have forced the airline executive to attend the preparatory meeting held on January 17 with members of Galamba’s cabinet and socialist deputies. These two meetings only came to light a few months later, although the minister insisted that they were common in government practice and that he did not refer to them until he was asked. João Galamba recalled that he had taken office on January 4 and that the million-dollar compensation to the former administrator of the airline, Alexandra Reis, which was going to be addressed in the parliamentary commission, had been managed in the stage of his predecessor, Pedro Nuno Saints.

Galamba assures his wish was to provide the notes to the investigation commission and the resistance he observed in his adviser, which would end up causing Pinheiro’s dismissal on April 26. The minister stressed the main fragility of the testimony of his former collaborator, who after being fired decided to go to the ministry to pick up the official laptop. “What the hell does the work computer have to go look for it after being fired?” Galamba questioned, who considered this reaction abnormal. “If I were fired over the phone, the first thing I would do is call my wife or friends,” he said.

All the doubts he sowed about his former collaborator turned into praise for his chief of staff, Eugénia Correia, who had appeared before the commission the day before. The account between the two was mostly coincidental and attributes to Pinheiro a violent attitude towards five former colleagues from the ministry, who tried to prevent him from taking the laptop and who would end up locked in the bathroom after the struggle with the former adviser. “They called me crying because there had been an attack,” reported Galamba, who was at her house when the events occurred. Pinheiro’s version is different: he assures that he was “the one attacked” by the workers and that he was “kidnapped”, since the doors of the ministry were ordered to be closed to prevent him from leaving. It was the police, notified by Pinheiro, who made it possible for him to leave the building, with the official computer, which would be delivered hours later by the former adviser to a spy who contacted him by phone.

In the investigation commission of the Assembly of the Republic, Eugénia Correia revealed that it was she who contacted the Information and Security Service (SIS) to report the “theft” of an official laptop with classified documents on TAP, such as the plan of restructuring approved by the European Commission and which allowed the injection of 3,200 million euros of public funds to save the company from bankruptcy. Also later, Galamba would receive the suggestion of the cabinet of the prime minister, António Costa, to notify the information services.

The commission will conclude its work in June, with the appearances of the former Minister of Infrastructure, Pedro Nuno Santos, temporarily removed from the political scene at his own request, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina. Both, with options to succeed António Costa in the leadership of the Socialist Party, maintained divergent positions in the management of TAP. The expectation that the work of the commission has aroused has led the leader of the far-right Chega, André Ventura, to maneuver to replace a deputy and to be able to question Minister Galamba, his chief of staff and his former adviser.

