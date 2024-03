Luis Montenegro, leader of the Democratic Alliance, who won the parliamentary elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

The recently appointed Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition, which won the last legislative elections, announced this Wednesday (21) that the composition of his future government will be announced in the next 28th and the inauguration is scheduled for April 2nd.

Montenegro made the announcement in a brief statement after being appointed prime minister by Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

It was expected that the president would name the next head of government this Friday (22), when the final results of the March 10 elections will be made official, but Rebelo de Sousa brought forward the process without giving explanations.

Montenegro spoke about this, clarifying that the president brought the announcement forward due to a trip that the new prime minister will take this Thursday (21) to Brussels, Belgium. “I will have a meeting with the President of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and with my fellow leaders of the political parties that make up the European People's Party. Therefore, it was not feasible for me to be here in the morning and at the same time participate in these meetings.”

The Portuguese Presidency website reported on Montenegro's nomination when the results of the counting of Portuguese votes abroad, which are worth four seats in Parliament, with a total of 230 deputies, had not yet been announced.

With the count completed, the right-wing nationalist party Chega won two of these seats, the AD one, and the Socialist Party (PS), the other. As a result, the AD won the elections with 80 deputies, followed by the PS, with 78, and Chega, with 50. (With EFE Agency)