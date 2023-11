Home page politics

Wants to resign as Prime Minister of Portugal: Antonio Costa. © Pedro Fiuza/XinHua/dpa

Resignation in Lisbon: Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa wants to resign from his office – because of a judicial investigation into allegations of corruption in his government.

Lisbon – Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has surprisingly submitted his resignation. In a short statement, he justified his move with judicial investigations into suspected corruption in his government.

This is breaking news – more coming soon! dpa