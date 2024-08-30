Portugal’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 1.5% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to the second reading of the indicator released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Friday, the 30th. The result confirms the first reading and repeats the variation recorded in the first three months of the year. Compared to the previous quarter, Portuguese GDP grew 0.1% in the period, according to the agency.



#Portugals #GDP #grows #annual #comparison #confirms #preliminary #reading