D.he power of the father endures. The boy feels it long after he has disappeared, even in the foreign country where he, his mother and sister have found refuge. His absence outshines the family’s everyday life, which can no longer be everyday life because everything that made him, from the embroidered tablecloths to the red earth, is lost. Again and again the boy returns to the moment when the father, who was always in control, lost control, when soldiers of the Liberation Army stood at the door instead of the uncle who was supposed to take the family to the airport and he the gun hid in his pocket in a final attempt to protect his own. The boy sees the sweat on his father’s shirt, hears his laugh, which was no longer a self-determined laugh. Then they drive off with the father.

The boy came to Portugal with his family, to the mother country, as he calls it, because his mother was born there and he has nothing more to do with him than the black and white photographs of pretty girls from the souvenir albums. Girls with cherries on their ears, as they do not exist in his native Angola. In Angola the fan buzzed, there the meat went bad in the heat within hours, there were his friends, his dog, the school. None of it remained. When they had to leave their father behind when the soldiers took him away, the houses of the whites in the neighborhood had long been occupied, and friends and acquaintances had fled or killed.

The boy cannot help that he was born in this time, which in 1975 at the age of fifteen robbed him of his privileges. He can’t help his father, the colonist who disparagingly called the blacks “Matumbos” and “Pretalhada”, fools and rabbits, and wanted to burn everything before any of his possessions fell into the hands of the future Angolan nation. He has long since soaked up the prejudices, including the subconscious, and has grown up with them: If you call a boy on the football field “shitty preto”, that’s not an insult. Whoever fouls deserves it. You beat him up. After that, he never played with them again. The boy thinks he recognized him among the soldiers who took his father away.



Dulce Maria Cardoso 2017 in Lisbon

Image: Picture Alliance





Dulce Maria Cardoso was born in 1964 and grew up in Angola. She is one of the most respected writers in Portugal. She came to Portugal at the beginning of the civil war, when she was eleven. Her novel, “The Return”, finally translated into German, is about these childhood experiences, the loss of home, the conflicting roles. What she retells with the help of the boy Rui also surprised her Portuguese readers when it was published in 2011, so much the 70s were absorbed in the country’s memory by the events of the Carnation Revolution, which ended Salazar’s authoritarian regime, and by the processing of the trauma of the dictatorship . The new, initially provisional government decided to give the remaining colonies independence. What happened relatively peacefully in Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique was the beginning of a decade-long civil war in Angola in which around 500,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced – including many Angolans.