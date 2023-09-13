From 8-0 against Kuwait to 9-0 against Luxembourg. After almost twenty years, the Portuguese national team updates the record for the largest victory in its history. Record holder of goals and appearances Cristiano Ronaldo was not present on the pitch in both goals…

Portugal updated the record for the largest victory in its history after almost twenty years. And the peculiarity lies in the fact that both goals were hit without Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

Portugal, from 8-0 over Kuwait to 9-0 over Luxembourg

The latest victory for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal in the sixth round of qualifying for the next European Championships in Germany was record-breaking. The 9-0 defeat against little Luxembourg represents the largest victory in the history of the Portuguese national team. The previous record which dates back almost twenty years ago has been updated: 8-0 against Kuwait on 19 November 2003.

A glut of goals at the Estadio Algarve in Faro. The new PSG striker and former Benfica player, Gonçalo Ramos, Diogo Jota of Liverpool (his acrobatic goal was fantastic) and the 22-year-old defender of Sporting Lisbon, Gonçalo Inácio, had a lot of fun, scoring a brace each. The usual and essential Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, who recently moved on loan from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, ​​and Ricardo Horta, one of the key elements of Sporting Braga, completed the picture. See also millionaires vs. National, live: follow the classic of the day live

Ok, the record for the largest win has been updated. But there is a curiosity that must be highlighted. In both of Portugal’s record-breaking goalscoring goals, the 8-0 against Kuwait almost twenty years ago and the 9-0 against Luxembourg two days ago, the man who holds the world record for goals scored with the ball was not present on the pitch. own national team (123) and that of appearances in men’s football for national teams (201). Yes, obviously we are talking about him…Cristiano Ronaldo.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

September 13, 2023 (changed September 13, 2023 | 11:45)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Portugal #CR7 #largest #victories #history #national #team