Portugal will go to elections on May 18 after the fall of the conservative government a year after voting

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, summoned early legislative elections on May 18, in the interest of “stability”, after the fall of the government of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro (Centroderechro).

Rebelo de Sousa set this call after Parliament rejected on Tuesday a motion of trust to the Executive, after the existence of a company, Spinumviva, founded by Montenegro and in the hands of his family, which would have received payments from other companies where the prime minister worked in the past, such as the hotel group and Casinos Solverde.