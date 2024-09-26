The Portuguese Government approved this Thursday a bill that includes the collection of biometric data of travelers arriving in the country coming from outside the European Schengen area and a new return regime immigrants in an irregular situation.

This bill, approved by the Council of Ministers and which will have to go through Parliament, seeks to strengthen controls to guarantee regulated immigration, explained the Portuguese Minister of the Presidency, António Leitão Amaro, at a press conference.

Collecting biometric data “is a fundamental element so that we have adequate information for control and to guarantee the regularity of entry into Portugal,” defended the minister, who pointed out that a “strong investment” is being made in machines, equipment and staff.

The Executive also approved a new regime for the return of immigrants in an irregular situation, without giving details. because the current one “just wasn’t working.”

This competence will pass to the new foreigners and borders unit of the Public Security Police (PSP), which will also assume control of air borders and immigration control in a large part of the territory, in the latter case in conjunction with the Republican National Guard (GNR).

This unit of the PSP will come into operation when the Assembly of the Republic approves the bill, whose processing will begin within two weeks, he specified.

The challenges of the Shengen space

The council of ministers also approved a tightening of the criminal framework for attacks on security forces, firefighters and officials in critical sectors such as teachers and other non-teaching personnel and health workers.

Leitão Amaro explained that among the proposed changes are the increase in penalties for resisting authority, which currently range from one to five years in prison and which would increase from one to eight years. In addition, victims will be exempt from paying legal costs if they go to court and part of these crimes will be considered public crimes, so it will not be necessary for them to file a private complaint for it to go to trial.

Germany takes tougher stance on migration

While this is happening in Portugal, Germany decided this September, according to BBC News, to shield its nearly 4,000 kilometers of land borders. For six months, Those who try to reach the country by road face fixed or mobile police checkpoints and the operation began to reject migrants who tried to cross without having their papers in order.

The Executive led by Olaf Scholz alleges greater control of irregular migration and threats to internal security, including terrorism and cross-border crime. The number of asylum applications in Germany is equivalent to the total of France and Italy combined, the other two large countries in the bloc.

BBC News cited data from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), according to which it shows that during the summer of 2015, around 890,000 people from countries such as Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan arrived in the largest European economy.

“The free movement of people within the European Union is one of the rights best valued by European citizens. According to the European Parliament, more than 1.25 billion trips are made each year within the Schengen area. explains Marie-José Garot, director of the Center for European Studies at IE University.

“In the German case, internal border controls will affect both European citizens and citizens of third countries,” he added.

