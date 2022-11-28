Portugal and Uruguay played the great match of the day, the intensity and hard play shone, but there was little football. Uruguay set up a very thick match, joining its central line with its three midfielders to eliminate any dangerous action between the lines of Portugal, but Bruno Fernandes appeared to settle the match for the Portuguese. Here we leave you the best and the worst of the game:
The crack of the party:
Bruno Fernandes was the most outstanding player of the match. He scored the two goals that gave Portugal the pass. Cristiano Ronaldo intervened in the first, in the second he beat Rochet from eleven meters. He was the crack and the goal man playing close to the right side.
Unexpected player who stood out:
The game started very past laps. He received a yellow card as soon as he started for a very ugly stomp on Rubén Días and could have been sent off after 12 minutes of the game, but the reality is that he was the best in the Uruguayan midfield. Valverde did not appear in the first half and it was Rodrigo who had the clearest chance for Diego Alonso’s men.
very doughy match
Uruguay raised a very rocky match. With a very physical midfield with Valverde, Bentancur and Vecino and their three central defenders behind. Portugal had possession but failed to speed up their plays when receiving in three quarters of the field. The gamers got together
tough player of the match
More attentive to taking Joao Felix out of the game than to playing football. He got into it several times with his teammate in actions where there was no danger, with Joao with his back to the Uruguay goal protecting the ball. He caused the 2-0 penalty when his team was upside down.
Nuno Mendes’ injury
It was the best of the game in Portugal. The player who shone the most with and without the ball, won all his duels and came up with a lot of projection. On the edge of the break he fell to the ground with signs of a muscle injury, there is nothing confirmed but it seems that he will miss the rest of the World Cup.
#Portugal #Uruguay #worst #Group #match #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply