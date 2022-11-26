We are entering the second day of this World Cup, and group H will face those who, a priori, most believe will go to the next round of this prestigious tournament. Portugal and Uruguay will face each other after the first matchday against the Ghanaians and the South Koreans respectively.
The Uruguayans missed victory in their World Cup debut against South Korea, neither of the two teams managed to unblock the initial score, remaining zero to zero for 90 minutes.
Portugal
The Portugal team is the leader of Group H after the victory against Ghana. The Portuguese took all three points in a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player in the world to score in five different editions of the World Cup.
Another three points would practically assure him to go to the next round of the World Cup
Uruguay
The Uruguayans made their debut against South Korea without achieving victory, the Uruguayan team failed to get away from the scoreboard, thus adding their first point in Qatar 2022. The Uruguayan team will seek by all means the three points.
City: Lusail, Qatar.
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium
Schedule: Monday November 28. 8:00 p.m. in Spain; 2:00 p.m. in Mexico; 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: World Goal
Live streaming: World Goal
TV channels: On TyC Sports and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Portugal
The Portuguese will suffer the loss due to injury to Ótavio, who had to leave the field of play in the last match against the Ghanaians
Uruguay Injury News
The Uruguayan team did not suffer any loss due to injury or sanction against the South Koreans.
Portugal eleven Uruguay
