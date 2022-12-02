Portugal will face Switzerland next Tuesday, December 6 at the Lusail Stadium to decide which team will go to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
PORTUGAL
Fernando Santos’s men lost in their last game against South Korea but the sensations are not bad, since most of the substitutes played. Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the game because of his eagerness to score a goal and because of the anger he felt when he was substituted.
SWITZERLAND
They have passed as second in group G with a highly motivated Shaqiri in the last game against Serbia. Switzerland is a very dynamic team that stands out above all for its defensive solidity.
City: Doha
Stadium: Lusail Stadium
Date: Tuesday December 6
Match time: 8:00 p.m. in Spain; 1:00 p.m. in Mexico; 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in Qatar
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: World Goal
Live stream: World Goal
Television channel: The Stars, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel: Sky HD, TUDN, Azteca 7, The Stars
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: FOX, fuboTV, Sling
live streaming: FOX APP and FOX.com
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: not available
Injury news in Portugal
Nuno Mendes, Otavio and Danilo Pereira
Nuno Mendes has already said goodbye to the World Cup due to a left thigh injury, although he will continue to concentrate with the team. Danilo Pereira was not against Uruguay due to a fracture of three costal arches and his condition is pending evolution and finally Otavio continues with the muscular discomfort he suffered in the first game of the World Cup, in the same way that Danilo is pending evolution .
Swiss injury news
Yann Sommer and Elvedi could not be in the match against Serbia according to Switzerland due to a cold. The Swiss press points out that it is due to the air conditioners in the fields of the World Cup in Qatar.
They have one of the most complete teams in the World Cup and have gone as group leaders after winning their first two games with solvency. A team that has Cristiano Ronaldo in its ranks is always a favourite.
Portugal 2 – 1 Switzerland.
