The World Cup does not stop and one of the most anticipated crosses of the round of 16 is the one that will take place between Porgual and Switzerland. The Swiss have proven to be an ultra-competitive team, capable of surprising anyone, as they did with France in the last Euro Cup. For its part, Portugal is being one of the most interesting teams and despite the latest result of the group stage, they have an impeccable record.
Fernando Santos will bet on his starting line-up again, after several players rested against South Korea, while Switzerland could make some changes to try to contain the Portuguese offensive potential.
BY: DIOGO COSTA- He has gone from less to more in the World Cup and has become a fixture. Mistakes have made him grow.
LD: JOAO CANCELO- He is not being the dominant side of Manchester City, because the game is very different, but he is a fixture.
DFC: PEPE- He is one of the leaders and should be chosen to captain Portugal in the round of 16.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS- Rubén Dias will return to the starting eleven after resting against South Korea, as he is one of the best defenders in the world.
LI: RAPHAËL GUERREIRO- Nuno Mendes’ injury forces Fernando Santos to line up Raphaël Guerreiro for the remainder of the World Cup. So far it has more than delivered.
MC: RUBEN NEVES- It is the compass of the Portuguese team and must guide the game of the Portuguese to win against Switzerland.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES- Despite not being the best, he is the most important footballer in Portugal. His ball hitting and vision make him one of the great weapons of Fernando Santos’ team.
MC: JOAO MARIO- João Mário could repeat in the eleven to give stability to the Portuguese team.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA- It is impossible for us to see Bernardo Silva sitting on the bench. He is the best player in the national team, and when he is inspired one of the best on the entire planet.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO- Cristiano Ronaldo wants to keep racking up goals, and despite not being important at Manchester United, he has proven to be so in Portugal.
EI: JOAO FELIX- The Atlético de Madrid player is completing an extraordinary World Cup, bringing out all his talent and he will not miss this clash.
BY: SOMMER- It is life insurance under sticks and unstoppable in a possible penalty shootout.
LI: RODRIGUEZ- The Spanish-Swiss has established himself on the left side and will not miss the appointment.
DFC: ELVEDI- Elveldi is surprising everyone with his maturity in the game despite being so young, earning himself a place in the eleven.
DFC: AKANJI- The City center-back is an indisputable leader in the team and would also be one of those who start as a starter.
LD: WIDMER- And to close the last line of defenders, the right winger, Widmer, will most likely be chosen for the position.
MC: FREULER- The 30-year-old has plenty of chances to start against Serbia.
MC: XHAKA- He is one of the great players of this team since he contributes in all kinds of situations in the collective game.
MI: VARGAS- Ruben Vargas, from Augsburg in Germany is a very interesting piece for the Swiss attack, we will probably see him as a starter.
MD: SHAQUIRI- The ’10’ from Switzerland is very likely to start due to the complexity of the game.
MCO: SOW- With the intention of enhancing the gestation area, Sow is one of the options that are always taken into account.
DC: PLUNGER- The forward has not been able to shine despite having great quality, but his work is vital to take advantage of the few chances that Switzerland usually has.
What Portugal’s possible formation (4-3-3) will look like
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defending: Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias and Guerreiro
Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Mario
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix
What the Swiss lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Sommer
defenses: Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer
midfielders: Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Sow, Shaqiri
strikers: plunger
