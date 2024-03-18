Cristiano Ronaldo's team returns to the field of play, in this case, to face a Sweden that is once again having great players and awakening great sensations among its inhabitants. Forwards like Alexander Isak or Kulusevski make the Swedish team a great team that doesn't make things easy at all, therefore, the Portuguese, who are one of the favorites for the Euro Cup, are going to have to demonstrate through good play and goals why of the matter.
Here we leave you a preview full of information about how, where and when the match will take place and what will be the most likely elevens that we will see based on those called by both coaches during the confrontation of the two teams.
Match information
City: Guimarães,Portugal
Stadium: Dom Afonso Henriques
Date: Thursday March 21
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can Portugal vs Sweden be seen on television in Spain?
UEFATV.
Where can you see Portugal vs Sweden on television in Argentina?
Star+.
Where can you see Portugal vs Sweden on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN Extra.
Where can Portugal vs Sweden be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Iceland
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Lienchestein
|
Victory 0-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Victory 0-5
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Slovakia
|
3-2 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Luxembourg
|
9-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Estonia
|
2-1 victory
|
Friendly
|
Estonia
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Azerbaijan
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Moldova
|
3-1 victory
|
Friendly
|
Austria
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, João Palinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavinho, Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sweden: Olsen, Krafth, Lindelöf, Helander, Augustinsson, Kulusevski, Ctrabajo, Ekdal, Fosberg, Isak and Claesson.
Portugal 3-1 Sweden. From 90min we consider that Portugal has much more team, that they are also preparing for the Euro Cup, so the players are fighting for a place in the eleven for the European competition and also the Christian factor is always decisive.
