Portugal and Slovenia will meet in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup after having advanced in their respective groups. The match, which promises to be exciting, will take place next Monday at 9:00 p.m. Both teams arrive with the hope of continuing to advance in the tournament, although they will have to carefully manage their sanctioned and warned players.
Injured
Portugal will go into this crucial match without any injured players. The Portuguese coach will have the luxury of having his entire squad available to form the starting eleven, which will allow him to deploy his best strategy and lineup without medical restrictions. This situation is ideal for the Portuguese team, who will look to make the most of their offensive potential against Slovenia.
Sanctioned
As for sanctions, Portugal has no players suspended for the match against Slovenia. However, Rafael Leao missed the third round of the group stage after receiving two yellow cards in the first two matches, both for simulating a foul. Ahead of the quarter-finals, five players are cautioned: Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Conceição and Palhinha. If any of them receive a yellow card in the round of 16 match, they will miss the next match.
Injured
Like Portugal, Slovenia has no injured players in its squad. The Slovenian coach will be able to count on all his players to put together the best possible eleven.
Sanctioned
Regarding sanctions, Slovenia has the loss of Erik Janza, who is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards. This is the only forced absence for the Slovenian team, which represents a challenge in the defensive formation, but not an insurmountable crisis. The management of this loss will be crucial to maintain the stability of the Slovenians during the match.
#Portugal #Slovenia #injured #suspended #match #Euro #Cup
Leave a Reply