The knockout phase of UEFA Euro 2024, the round of 16 stage, has begun. The national teams of Portugal and Slovenia will face each other in this match where winning is the only option. Whoever wins this tie will face the winner of the match between France and Belgium.
Below, we leave all the necessary information prior to this meeting between the lusos and Slovenia.
City: Frankfurt, Germany
Stadium: Frankfurt Arena
Date: 1st of July
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain) 4:00 p.m. (Argentina) 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA on Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Georgia
|
0-2 D
|
Eurocup
|
Türkiye
|
0-3V
|
Eurocup
|
Czech Republic
|
2-1V
|
Eurocup
|
Ireland
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Croatia
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
England
|
0-0
|
Eurocup
|
Serbia
|
1-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Denmark
|
1-1
|
Euro Cup
|
Bulgaria
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Armenia
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
Roberto Martínez’s cast reached this stage with a good performance, but also with some luck. In the first match they achieved an agonizing victory that began thanks to an error by the Czech Republic that ended up giving them a goal against to tie the match and later, score with time running out to add three. Although they won the first two games, which gave them the opportunity to reach the third day more calmly, they lost the latter 2-0 against Georgia.
For this reason, there are some doubts about who will be the right players to play in this match. One positive thing for Portugal is that they do not have any injured or suspended players.
Those led by Matjaz Kek have still not managed to win any of the three games played so far. They reach this phase having equaled the three matches of the group phase, that is, they only obtained 3 of the 9 possible, even so, they were enough to advance to the round.
PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha; Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; and Cristiano Ronaldo.
SLOVENIA: Oblak; Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Karnicnik; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporrar and Sesko
After taking stock of each team’s last ten matches, the forecast indicates that the country with the best chance of advancing to the next round is Portugal. It will be a fairly close match and the winner will probably do so by the minimum. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will win 1-0.
