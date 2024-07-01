This Monday at 9:00 p.m., Portugal will face the surprising Slovenia for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Two scorers, who have not yet scored in this competition, will face each other: Benjamin Sesko and Cristiano Ronaldo.
At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in his sixth consecutive European Championship, and possibly his last. However, his will to win remains intact, a true role model. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner needs no introduction. Despite the passing of the years, CR7 remains the undisputed captain of the Seleçao and one of the first names that Roberto Martínez puts in his starting eleven. However, the Portuguese has not yet seen the net at Euro 2024, despite his numerous attempts.
His counterpart is almost 20 years his junior. Benjamin Sesko represents the future of Slovenian football, the future star of the national team. The big European clubs are hoping to sign him, but he has decided to extend his contract with RB Leipzig until 2029. This season he has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga. Benjamin Sesko, considered Slovenia’s main attacking threat, has yet to unlock his goal-scoring account. In fact, his start to Euro 2024 looks disappointing.
Taking advantage of this duel, let’s see what the salary that each player received in their respective club during the last season
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Al Nassr
|
€200M
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
Leipzig
|
€5.66M
More news about Euro 2024
#Portugal #Slovenia #Cristiano #Ronaldos #salary #compared #Benjamin #Seskos
Leave a Reply