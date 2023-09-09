We will have to experience a break in football at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the Portuguese team that will have to face the Cypriot team. The Portuguese team has fallen into the same group as Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bosnia, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
The Portuguese team has already played one match in this national team break and it was against the Slovakia team in a match that the Portuguese won by one goal to zero. Now they will have to face Luxembourg. Below is all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting.
Where is Portugal vs Luxembourg played?
Date: Monday September 11
Location: Faro, Portugal.
Stadium: Algarve Stadium.
start time: 8:45 p.m. in Spain / 1:45 p.m. in Mexico / 4:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Where can you watch Portugal vs Luxembourg in Spain?
live streaming: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Portugal vs Luxembourg in Spain?
live streaming: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Portugal vs Luxembourg in Spain?
live streaming: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Portugal vs Luxembourg in Spain?
live streaming: UEFA TV
More news about Euro 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slovakia
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
bosnian
|
3-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Luxembourg
|
0-6V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
liechtenstein
|
4-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Morocco
|
1-0 D
|
world
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Iceland
|
3-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
bosnian
|
0-2V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
liechtenstein
|
2-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
malt
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
|
Portugal
|
0-6D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Portugal
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Slovakia
|
10
|
3
|
Luxembourg
|
10
|
4
|
bosnian
|
6
|
5
|
Iceland
|
3
|
6
|
liechtenstein
|
0
For this match, the team coached by Fernando Santos does not have any injured players. The Portuguese will have all their troops to face this match for qualification to Euro 2024
Like the Portuguese, the Luxembourg team, coached by Luc Holtz, will not have any casualties for this match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.
Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, António Silva, Joao Cancelo; Vitinha, Palinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao
Luxembourg:Moris; Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot, Mica Pinto; Danel Sinani, Martins, Mathias Olesen, Barreiro; Curci, Yvandro Borges
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Portugal #Luxembourg #watch #live #stream #injury #news #forecast
Leave a Reply