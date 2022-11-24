Everything that happens in the Portuguese team in Qatar 2022 revolves around

Cristiano Ronaldo, before his last chance, his last feat pending, his last World Cup, the fifth of his career, which begins this Thursday against Ghanaamong the agitation caused by each statement, each gesture, each moment of the Portuguese star in the final stretch of his career, now definitively separated from Manchester United and focused on the only title that is missing from his extraordinary career.

60′ The Ghanaians constantly lose the ball, but the Portuguese fail to make it.

56′ William Carvalho enters and Otávio retires, who did not have a good game.

54 & # 39; Shot by Kudus from Ghana in a counterattack when climbing Cristiano Ronaldo that created danger.

50′ A round trip. The Africans propose to a Portugal that looks worried. Ghanaian fans party in the stands.

45′ The second half begins.

45+3′ The first part ends without much emotion. 0-0.

45′ First yellow card of the game for Mohammed Kuds.

45′ Otavio appears and sends a high shot through the center of the area.

43 & # 39; They ask for a penalty for missing Joao Félix, but the referee did not sanction because he considered that the striker was late.

38 & # 39; Ghana looks for crosses but can’t.

35′ Portugal has five scoring chances. Ghana is overtaken by the Europeans.

30 & # 39; Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal canceled due to a possible foul against a Ghanaian defender.

25 & # 39; Both teams try to build plays to reach the opposite goal. However, neither squad manages to achieve the objective.

20′ A meeting is held where passivity has predominated. Follow the 0-0.

Ghanaian fans before the match.

17 & # 39; The Portuguese control the match in the field of Ghana. The Africans take the opportunity to counterattack without much success.

13′ Deviated header from Cristiano. He goes wide at the far post.

10′ Ronaldo is already beginning to warn. First shot caught by the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

8′ A lot of control, little action. The teams are not yet fully animated.

5 & ​​# 39; First chance of the match in favor of Portugal. Otavio sends the ball deflected.

0′ The match begins at the 974 Stadium.

0′ Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears when he hears the anthem of his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the training of his selection

Resolved the hieroglyphic that proposed his future, in an untenable situation in the British club, decided since last summer to force the departure of the English team that he has now provoked with some statements to ‘Talk TV’ and waiting for the fate that will bring him Beyond next December 18 (if he reaches the final) or before, depending on how far he reaches as the leader of a generation of very high level, he now focuses solely and absolutely on the last feat that Cristiano has pending. Proud of all he’s accomplished, that doesn’t mean he settles.

Lineups

Portugal

Ghana

