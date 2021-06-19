The teams of Portugal and Germany collide this Saturday in Munich for the second date of Group F of the European Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team won in the debut and seeks to ensure the qualification to the second round against the team led by Joachim Löw, who fell to France on the opening date of Death Group. It runs from 1pm on TNT Sports and DirecTV.

The Portuguese, current champions of the European Championship, beat Hungary 3-0 although the result is much clearer and more bulky than what actually happened on the pitch. In fact, the first goal, from Raphael Guerreiro, did not come until the 84th minute.

Later, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and became the all-time top scorer of the Eurocup with 11 shouts, beating Michel Platini (9). In addition, the forward is the player who played the most editions (5) and who played the most games (today’s will be 23).

Germany, at the moment, has much more work to do. Due to the draw between Hungary and France (1-1, in Budapest) a defeat against Portugal would leave it very difficult and it could only aspire to qualify as one of the best four third parties.