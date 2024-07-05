Portugal and France, two of the favourites to win the Euro Cup, are facing each other in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Friday. Like their national teams, Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo have not yet played their best. In fact, the French team has left a poor image since the first match, considering the roster of players it has – a collection of world stars – and the expectations that weigh on it. Ronaldo, who is playing his sixth Euro Cup with the Portuguese national team, has not yet managed to score a goal. In the round of 16, against Slovenia, he missed a penalty in the 105th minute of extra time, although he later converted his shot during the shoot-out that decided the match. The winner of the match will face Spain in the semi-finals, who this afternoon defeated Germany (2-1) in extra time.

Keep reading

#Portugal #France #live #Portuguese #French #teams #face #place #semifinals #tournament