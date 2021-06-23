Great game that awaits us at the close of the group stage of Euro 2020, where Portugal hosts the France team, duel that will take place at the Puskás Arena Stadium at 2:00 p.m.

The Gauls are already in the round of 16 of the competition; However wish to close this round as the leader of group F, which is why they will go for the victory against the Portuguese, because otherwise Germany to win their match, could snatch the top.

The Portuguese are the ones who are under the greatest pressure, since they need to beat the Bleus in order to continue defending his title, otherwise they must seek to finish as one of the best third places or they will be saying goodbye quickly to this continental fair

ALIGNMENTS

Portugal

Rui Patrício, Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, Danilo, Renato Sanchez, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano and Diogo Jota.

France

Lloris, Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández, Pogba, Kanté, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappé and Benzema.