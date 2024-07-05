This Friday, July 5, the Portuguese national team faces the French national team in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. On this occasion, let’s compare the annual salaries of the two stars of both teams: Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo finally open his scoring account at Euro 2024? The Portuguese striker is still stuck at zero since the start of the competition. In particular, the Portuguese missed a penalty in the previous round against Slovenia (0-0, 4-3 on penalties). At club level, the striker plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league. CR7 has scored 44 goals for the Saudi club this season, in all competitions.
On the other hand, the Euros are looking just as complicated for Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman has suffered a broken nose since the 1-0 win over Austria. The captain of Les Bleus is forced to wear a protective mask over his face. The new Real Madrid player opened his scoring from the penalty spot against Poland (1-1). For our comparison, we will take into account the Frenchman’s estimated salary during his last season at Paris Saint-Germain.
Portugal and France are battling for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. This is the first major clash of the tournament for both teams. Both teams have high ambitions in the tournament. The winner of this match will face Germany or Spain in the semi-finals.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Al Nassr
|
200 million euros
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
72 million euros
