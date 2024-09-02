Portugal will face Croatia in the first round of Group A of the UEFA Nations League. This is one of the most interesting and even matches of the first round of this competition. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to win this competition after falling short in Euro 2024.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Portugal vs Croatia: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, news about the national teams and predictions.
City: Lisbon, Portugal
Stadium: Luz Stadium
Date: September 5th
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 12:45 in Mexico
The match between Portugal and Croatia can be seen in Spain on UEFA TV.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
France
|
0 (3) – 0 (5) D
|
Euro 2024
|
Slovenia
|
0 (3) – (0) V
|
Euro 2024
|
Georgia
|
2-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Türkiye
|
0-3 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Czech Republic
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Italy
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024
|
Albania
|
2-2
|
Euro 2024
|
Spain
|
3-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Portugal
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
North Macedonia
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has announced his squad for the matches against Croatia and Scotland in the first two rounds of the UEFA Nations League.
Despite not having a great moment, the coach called Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, the top scorer in the history of the Portuguese team. The Portuguese legend played as a starter in Euro 2024 and could not get on the scoresheet.
After failing to qualify for the group stage and failing to qualify for Euro 2024, coach Zlatko Dalic has named his squad for the matches against Portugal and Poland. Despite his age and rumours of his possible retirement from the national team, Luka Modric, almost 39 years old, was called up for these matches.
The Croatian coach said that the Nations League will be a good platform to create a team that aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Portugal: D. Costa, N. Semedo, R. Dias, A. Silva, N. Mendes, Vitinha, J. Palilnha, B. Fernandes, B. Silva, R. Leao, C. Ronaldo,
Croatia: D, Livakovic, J. Stanisic, J. Sutalo, M. Pongracic, J. Gvardiol, L. Modric, L. Majer, M. Kovacic, M. Pasalic, A. Kramaric, L. Sucic.
Both teams failed to perform at Euro 2024, although it seems that Croatia’s failure was much greater. Both teams will look to put this bad image behind them and will focus on this tournament in order to prepare for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Seeing another match involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, two of the best players of the last 30 years, is a plus for this clash.
Portugal 2-2 Croatia
