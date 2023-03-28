EA man carried out a suspected terrorist attack in a Muslim center in Portugal’s capital. According to the police, the attacker was armed with a “big knife” and killed two people in the Ismaili center in Lisbon in the morning and seriously injured another person. The man is said to have taken action against the police with his knife after he did not heed the call to put down the weapon.

According to CNN Portugal, the two victims are said to be two women. The criminal police sent a large contingent to the crime scene. The state of health of the Afghan suspect, who is said to be in a hospital after his arrest, is unclear; he was shot by a police officer, they say.

The Portuguese media spoke of an “unprecedented case in Portugal”. The fasting month of Ramadan has been observed by Muslims since last Thursday. The Portuguese Interior Minister, José Luís Carneiro, has announced a press conference for 3 p.m.

About 15 million people in around 30 countries belong to the Shiite religious community of the Ismailis. In Portugal there are about 7000 believers.

Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa expressed his solidarity and condolences to the victims and the Ismaili community. However, it is premature to “interpret this criminal act in any way”. Everything indicated that it was an “isolated act,” Costa said. According to CNN Portugal, the anti-terrorist unit has taken over the investigation.