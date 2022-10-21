The landscapes and beaches have made Portugal one of the favorite destinations in Europe for Colombians. Keep in mind that the natives of this South American country do not need sight to visit that destination.

Unlike travelers from other countries, Colombian nationals they should not process the Schengen visa to stay there for up to 90 days. The main requirement in that case is a valid Colombian passport.

Likewise, they must have round-trip plane tickets, hotel reservation or proof of accommodation. Also proof of financial income, for example, traveler’s checks, international bank card and cash.

Also, a valid international medical insurance during the entire planned stay.

The Etias procedure to travel from Colombia to Portugal

Lisbon has the famous Elevador da Bica.

It only takes a few minutes to process a Etias visa waiver to travel from Colombia to Portugal. This process will be required from November 2023 and works as an entry authorization.

Application can be done online with a valid Colombian passport, a debit or credit card and an email address. The traveler will need internet access, a computer, phone or tablet.

For fill out the Etias authorizationin less than 20 minutes, the Colombian applicant must include information such as his full name, date and place of birth, passport information, including date of issue and expiration, and information about his employment status.

More details of the Etias authorization

Similarly, you must answer a series of security questions, regarding health, background and previous visits to countries of conflict.

These data will be contrasted with security databases of the Schengen Area and international databases, such as Interpol and Europol.

Although the European Union indicates that a large part of the requests will be processed in a matter of minutes, other cases would be manually analyzed for data verification.

After your approval, the Etias exemption is valid for a period of three consecutive years or if the passport that was registered in the application has expired. The authorization will allow a stay of up to 90 days in Portugal or a maximum of 180 days in the rest of the Schengen Area.

