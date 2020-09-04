Rui Pinto created the Fooball Leaks platform for international football, the leaks of which have led to criminal investigations in various countries.

Security are harsh and the revelations possibly harsh upon the Portuguese leak Rui Pinton, 31, the trial begins today, Friday, in Lisbon.

The court will decide whether Pinto has uncovered socially significant malpractice or a cybercriminal who sought financial gain through hacking.

Pinto arrives in court from a secret shelter in the countryside on the outskirts of Lisbon. He will face 90 criminal charges, which, according to Portuguese media, could result in up to 30 years in prison. The majority of the charges relate to suspicions of hacking against professional football.

To become a master hacker appointed Pinto was released at the beginning of August after a total of one and a half years in pre-trial detention and subsequent house arrest. The remand in custody was preceded by an arrest at his place of residence in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, after Portugal had issued a European search warrant for him.

When Pinto was released a month ago, he was also admitted to the witness protection program. The life of the young man who cooperated with the criminal police is under threat, according to Portuguese law enforcement. France would also have previously included Pinto in the witness protection program.

There are many public figures outraged by Pinto’s actions in Portugal, elsewhere in Europe, and around the world.

Pinto is a football fan and a native of northern Portugal. He created the Football Leaks site about five years ago. In his own words, he was disgusted and disappointed by the mutual grudges and misrepresentations of the great clubs in his home country, which he did not like for a noble sport.

Documents, player transfer agreements, emails and other confidential information began to accumulate on the leak platform ever since. An estimated 70 million documents have contributed to investigations into financial ambiguities, tax evasion and other suspected illegality by top players, agents, clubs, sponsors and investors in international football in a number of countries.

Pinto worked at the top under the pseudonym John. He began collaborating with the German weekly Der Spiegel. Der Spiegel has distributed the hacked material provided by Pinto to a journalistic investigator EIC cooperation network. It includes fifteen European media companies, including the Norwegian Verdens Gang, the Danish Politiken and the Portuguese Expresso. Numerous publications have been published in the media all over Finland about leaks related to football.

Revelations are also led to criminal investigations in several countries as well as hammered a billion-dollar football reputation.

The Spanish authorities, for example, slammed the world’s highest-paid star players, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messille fines for tax evasion. The revelations led to traces of a complex tax haven concealment. Of the clubs, for example, Manchester United was investigated.

The consequences of the leaks are still rolling forward. Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit in February German football agent Abdilgafar Fali Ramadania and its partners against money laundering and tax evasion.

In early March, the Portuguese authorities carried out large-scale searches of the offices of the country’s main clubs, Benfica, FC Porto and Sporting, as well as the homes of people involved in professional football. The “Out of the Game” raid investigates suspicions of tax evasion and money laundering since 2015, the prosecution informed.

Suspects in the operation include Expresso magazine by upscale football agent Jorge Mendesrepresenting Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in Juventus, Italy, and the Portuguese coach of Tottenham Hotspur, one of the best coaches in the world José Mourinhoa.

Rui Pinton the files handed over by the Angola also seem to have scrapped one of Africa’s richest people, the Angolan Isabel Dos Santosin multinational business empire. The deal is also linked to his father, Angola’s longtime president To Eduardo Dos Santos.

The Luanda Leaks hacking, named after the Angolan capital, has led to the freezing of the accounts of Dos Santos, known as the “Princess of Africa”, as well as corruption and money laundering investigations in Angola, Portugal and Switzerland, among others.

When Pinto’s ban on using the internet ended in early August, he opened a Twitter account through which he has pecked with Isabel Dos Santos, among others. Dos Santos denies the criminal suspicions and believes he is the target of a political chase by the new Angolan rulers.

Pinto has granted only one media interview from his hiding place after many security arrangements and precautions. Editor and photographer of the German Der Spiegel got to meet him twice in recent weeks.

According to the magazine, Pinto lives in an idyllic rural landscape grazed by cows and pigs, secured by two police officers. A data leaker known for his thorns is preparing for a long-anticipated dawn in a “good mood”.

He has told the court in advance that he regrets that he has broken the law to access the information. However, he is convinced that the information would help uncover serious crimes and therefore did not adequately consider the consequences of his actions, Der Spiegel says in an interview published last weekend.

To the most serious charges against Pinto include a suspected attempted blackmail by Doyen, an international football company, against hacked sensitive information. Pinto says he regrets this. He has said in the past that he only tested how far Doyen would go, and he did not accept the money.

According to the Portuguese Expresso, Pinto actively assists the criminal police and has released files containing “illegally obtained information”. He has unlocked the data behind long passwords and codes. According to Der Spiegel, Pinto has opened eight floppy disks containing 17.5 terabytes of data.

International the eye-catching trial is seen as a possible watershed where the line between blowing dirty game and punishable computer piracy goes.

Pinto’s lawyers specialize in freedom of speech and information leaks, and have long campaigned for his release. His French lawyer William Bourdon has been represented, inter alia, by a data leak Edward Snowdenia.

At Pinto’s request, Snowden is one of the witnesses in the trial. Snowden, fleeing the US judiciary, to testify via video link from an unknown location, Rui Pinto Portuguese lawyer Francisco Teixeira da Mota confirmed on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters.

Pinto’s defense has called as witnesses many people working in football and an activist who uncovered the abuses of an English journalist and Dos Santosie, among others. Rafael Marquesin. For example, Transparency International, an anti-corruption and anti-money laundering organization, is calling for Pinto to be acquitted.