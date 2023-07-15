Some of them have already made their debut in the Champions League. Others honor a heavy surname with applause plays, which allowed coach Milheiro’s national team to reach the bottom of the European category. Tomorrow evening, the baby talents of Portugal Under 19 will challenge Italy in the final in Malta: the two formations had already met in the group stage, when Bollini’s Azzurrini were overwhelmed 5-1 by Felix (yes, the brother of Joao) and companions.