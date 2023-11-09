Friday, November 10, 2023
Portugal | The Prime Minister’s resignation led to early elections in March

November 9, 2023
The ruling Socialist Party would have liked to elect a new prime minister from among its ranks, but the main opposition parties supported new elections.

in Portugal early elections are held. President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has dissolved parliament and called early elections in March.

Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa resigned on Tuesday due to the corruption scandal. The investigation concerns, among other things, energy contracts.

De Sousa met on Wednesday with representatives of the main political parties to explore the possibilities for forming a new government. The ruling Socialist Party would have liked to choose a new prime minister from among its ranks, who could have led the government with the support of the Socialist parliamentary majority, while the main opposition parties supported new elections.

Representing the Socialist Party, Costa served as Prime Minister of Portugal since the end of 2015.

