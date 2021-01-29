Portugal The Portuguese Parliament is expected to vote in favor of legalizing euthanasia

The country could become the fourth state in Europe to allow death by grace.

Portugal today, Friday, Parliament will vote on a bill allowing euthanasia and is likely to adopt it. Adopting the law would make Portugal the fourth European country where death aid is allowed.

The bill would allow assisted suicide for adult patients whose condition causes extreme suffering and who have no chance of recovery.

In order for the law to come into force, you must have recently re-selected presidential Marcelo Rebelo de Sousan confirmation. He has not taken a public position on the matter, but he is known as a solid Catholic. The Portuguese Catholic Church has campaigned against allowing euthanasia and called for a referendum.

A possible veto by the President may be revoked if Parliament votes again.

In Europe, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg have legalized euthanasia. In addition, Switzerland and Germany allow assisted suicide. In Spain, Parliament voted in favor of a bill allowing euthanasia in December, despite strong opposition from Conservative parties and the Catholic Church.

Yet in 2018 The Portuguese Parliament did not approve of allowing euthanasia and assisted suicide.