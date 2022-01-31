Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s socialists won an absolute majority to govern after holding early elections on Sunday which also saw huge gains from the far right, official results showed. The socialists in power obtained 117 seats out of 230 in parliament, compared to 108 in the outgoing assembly.

In the absence of distribution of the four seats in the electoral circles outside Portugal – which usually the PS and center-right (PSD) divide in half – so the 230 deputies of the Portuguese hemicycle will be distributed. – Socialist Party (PS): 117 deputies. Gets an absolute majority – Social Democratic Party (PSD): 76 deputies, in 2019 it had 79 seats. – Chega (far right): 12 deputies, goes from having only one seat to being the third force in Parliament. – Liberal Initiative: 8 deputies. In 2019 he had only one deputy and now + the fourth force. – Bloco de Esquerda (BE): 5 deputies. One of the major victims had 19 deputies – PCP (communists): 6 deputies. They also go down, in 2019 they had 10.

“This is a victory of humility, confidence and stability,” said the Portuguese socialist leader and prime minister, Antonio Costa, in his first statements after confirming the overwhelming victory of the PS in the legislative elections held today in Portugal. “After 6 years as prime minister, after the last 2 years in an unprecedented fight against a pandemic, it is with great enthusiasm that I take on this responsibility,” he added.