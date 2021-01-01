After Berlin, Lisbon. Portugal took over from Germany in the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Friday 1 January. A role that promises to be demanding for a semester that will remain marked by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the unblocking of the post-Covid recovery plan and the conclusion in extremis of the post-Brexit agreement with the United Kingdom, the German presidency ended with several successes in files which cast a shadow over the plans of the Portuguese presidency.

“The next step is no less demanding”, nevertheless warned the Portuguese Prime Minister, the Socialist Antonio Costa. “It is time to take action, to put on the ground the instruments with which we have acquired: the vaccination plan on a European scale and the national recovery plans”, he said in a column published Thursday by the weekly Espresso.

In coordination with the European Commission, led by the German Ursula von der Leyen, Lisbon will have to continue to coordinate the health measures of the 27, which react in dispersed order to each wave of the epidemic despite the progress made since the arrival of the coronavirus . The Portuguese presidency will also get down to the implementation of a massive plan of 750 billion euros financed by an unprecedented common loan.

The first priority of the Portuguese semester, this objective will first involve the adoption of the various national recovery plans which, according to Lisbon, should promote “an economic and social recovery which will be driven by climate and digital transitions”. In order to “guarantee that this double transition is an opportunity for all”, Portugal wishes to organize a “social summit” May 7 and 8 in Porto. If the health situation allows it, this gathering must lead to a commitment by the member states to develop the social rights of Europeans.

This “central event” of the Portuguese Presidency must be followed by an EU-India summit, also in Porto, supposed to mark the third Portuguese priority, the “strengthening of strategic autonomy” of the EU. For Lisbon, this meeting will testify to the ambition of the 27 of “to diversify” their partners, in a context of growing rivalry between China and the United States.

A thorny issue that Portugal will at least have to take forward concerns the new Migration Pact, presented by the Commission in September. It deeply divides frontline countries – like Italy, Greece, Spain or Cyprus – and countries hostile to the reception of migrants such as Poland and Hungary.