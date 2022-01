How did you feel about this matter?

Portuguese Prime Minister and leader of the Socialist Party, Antonio Costa, during campaign action for the 2022 Legislative Elections.| Photo: Miguel A. Lopes/EFE

The Socialist Party (PS) led by the current Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, won the legislative elections held in the country this Sunday (30) with a wide advantage, more than 43% of the votes, with 60% of the counting carried out.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the PS is the clear winner and could approach the absolute majority. Opposition leader Rui Rio, of the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), received just under 32% of the vote. The results contrast with polls released in the last days of the campaign, which pointed to a technical tie between the parties.

The right-wing Chega party, which had one deputy in Parliament, now appears as the third force, with more than 7% of the votes in the partial, while the former partners on the left had worse results.

The Left Bloc, which was the third force in 2019, with almost 7%, now falls to the fifth position, with 3.2%. The coalition of communists and greens went from 4.6% in the last elections to 3.6% in 2022.

Abstention, according to polls, will be lower than the 51% recorded in the 2019 elections.

Portugal’s legislative elections were brought forward due to the disapproval of the 2022 budget proposal presented by the socialists.