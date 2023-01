| Photo: Bigstock

Portugal will start to carry out random Covid tests at the country’s airports on passengers from China, who already need to present a negative test carried out at least 48 hours before boarding to enter the country.

The minister insisted that it is necessary to avoid “alarmism” and recalled that the tests are carried out because “unfortunately we cannot have complete confidence in the information provided by the Chinese authorities, which clearly devalue part of that information”. The situation, he added, “is not worrying, but deserves attention”.

The measure follows the guidance of the European Union and with it Portugal joins Spain, Germany and Belgium, which had already adhered to the same protocol with travelers arriving from China.