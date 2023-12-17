Portugal | Santos, the new chairman of the ruling party, promises stability

The previous president of the Socialist Party, Prime Minister António Costa, had to resign due to a corruption scandal.

in Portugal the ruling socialist party has chosen as its new chairman by Pedro Nuno Santos. Former infrastructure minister Santos received 62 percent of the votes in the member vote that started on Friday.

Endorsed by the left wing of the party, Santos follows the prime minister and party leader who had to resign due to a corruption scandal. António Costa.

Santos also has his own corruption scandal behind him, because of which he left his position as minister last year.

In his victory speech on Saturday, Santos promised to bring stability to a country threatened by a cost-of-living crisis and economic contraction.

About 60,000 members of the Socialist Party were able to vote in the presidential election. Santos' biggest challenger in the vote was the current interior minister representing the center of the party José Luis Carneiro.

The new chairman is to pilot his party to early parliamentary elections in March. The Socialists have a majority in the Portuguese parliament, but according to opinion polls, the party is losing ground in the upcoming elections.