The Giro is a game that when narrated by Italians becomes a play, a melodrama as vital and as false as the screams and false tears of the actors, with a main story, always a bad love, between Nibali, and always Nibali he is the protagonist, the character around whom the entire plot revolves all the Giros, and a chosen rival, Roglic, last year and this year, Fuglsang, the Dane who was his gregarious years ago and today challenges him. And the adventures advance and spill over all the stages, although its river flows so deep, underground, that it is barely noticed, suffocated by the apparent plot, that of, this year, the splendor of Portugal and its colonies. And this surface Italian authors want to be as folkloric as the regional dances in which Joao Almeida, so calm, and has been wearing pink for six days, and continues, exercised as a child in the parish of A dos Francos, in his Caldas da Rainha, or of brilliance as fleeting as the victory of Rubén Guerreiro, his compatriot from Montijo (Setúbal), a strong character with a surname, in the soaked and cold Abruzzo where Girardengo, the first campionissimo, fell and among the pebbles of the account drew a cross and that upset the Biscayan Jonathan Castroviejo, so vital and active, and they leave him second.

Acácio da Silva is no longer the only Portuguese who has won stages in the Giro. There are two Portuguese cyclists in the Giro and both will wear a distinctive jersey on Tuesday (Monday, rest), as Guerreiro, who also passed through the hands of Axel Merckx in his American training team, will wear the blue of the king of the mountain .

On the final wall of the climb to Aremogna, in Roccaraso, villages of shepherds and mastiffs, and the day is so ugly that even the merino are collected, Fuglsang, with better physiology for steep and short slopes, more explosive, more capable of concentrate more watts in an effort of a few seconds, he attacks, and takes Nibali out of the wheel, who enters with his ears down and puffed at 14s, he, who a few kilometers before had put his Trek at full steam, and let it show the idea of ​​a fierce attack on a wet descent towards the rose.

It was, you can understand, the Dane’s response to the Sicilian’s snub the day before, when he made his Trek accelerate just as Fuglsang was puncturing a silly port on a silly stage. It took a few extra sweats for the Astana leader to return to the peloton, and when he did, he approached Nibali and warned him, “the next time you stop to pee, choose the moment well and be vigilant, just in case” .

Italians, who find out about the story because Fuglsang tells it like this in his daily column in a Danish newspaper, laugh and say, poor Fuglsang, and they make fun of him and all the Anglo-Saxons, the new owners of the cycling discourse. They regret, because they explain the threats are never verbalized. An Italian, they say, never warns. He shuts it up, thinks about it, and acts. Nibali, more Italian than anyone from this perspective, starts to laugh because he has known Fuglsang for many years, even before the Dane, with whom he shared Astana for four years, helped him win the 2014 Tour, and he knows that it costs him very little to provoke it. “But I don’t have anything against him,” he says, “but I think he’s a little nervous.” And it seems to Fuglsang that it bothers him that Nibali does not accept that he is stronger now than when he was her gregarious.

Nibali always has to be outlined in opposition to another, and he always accepts his role, and that stubbornness in 2019 ended in neither he nor Roglic winning the Giro, but rather the apparent and unforeseen character, Richard Carapaz, as this 2020 could anyone else that the third week appeared or the same young Almeida, who next Saturday could increase his advantage in the general (yesterday cut by Kelderman in the final wall) in the hard time trial of Valdobbiadene, so adjusted to his characteristics at the end of a week in The one that the most significant for the development of the Giro could be the results of the PCRs that the peloton undergoes on Monday 12, rest day.