Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho participates in a press conference of the commission to investigate sexual abuse by the Catholic Church of Portugal / AFP

Nearly 5,000 cases of pedophilia in the Catholic Church of Portugal have come to light. Over 72 years, some members of the clergy sexually abused at least 4,815 minors, according to a commission of inquiry. After listening to the testimonies of hundreds of victims, a group of experts, created by the National Episcopal Conference,