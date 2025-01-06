The virus has caused the death of 279 birds in the town of Sao Joao Das Lampas

Portugal reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu among poultry on Monday, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said, as Europe faces a seasonal surge in the deadly disease.

The spread of bird flu has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supplies, skyrocketing food prices and increasing the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus was detected in a flock of 55,427 poultry in the town of Sao Joao Das Lampas, in the district of Lisbon, causing the death of 279 birds, according to the WOAH, based in Paris, which refers to a report of the Portuguese authorities.