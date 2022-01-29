By Catarina Demony and Silvio Castellanos

LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese election organizers are taking extra security precautions on Saturday after the government decided to allow voters infected with the coronavirus to come out of isolation and vote in person along with everyone else.

With around a tenth of Portugal’s population of 10 million now in lockdown due to Covid-19, the government decided last week to lift restrictions for Sunday’s vote.

At a press conference on Saturday, the electoral commission said that “all conditions were met for the vote to take place in absolute safety”.

Like many European countries, Portugal is facing record infections, although widespread vaccination has kept deaths and hospitalizations lower than in previous waves.

Authorities have asked people with COVID to vote between 6 pm and 7 pm, but the time recommendation is not mandatory. There will be no designated areas for infected voters.

Employees who set up a polling place at a car repair shop in the parish of Santo Antonio, in Lisbon, placed stickers on the floor on Saturday to encourage social distancing. Voters will be given a face mask before entering.

Parish President Vasco Morgado said he was concerned that some uninfected voters might be afraid to show up.

“People who work in polling stations are also putting themselves at risk for the sake of democracy,” he said.

Sofia Mantua, 27, is taking every precaution to vote on Sunday, including bringing her own pen. It would have been better if the infected had voted on a different day, she said.

“It’s always difficult to manage… I think it should have been planned (in advance) because we knew we were still in a pandemic,” Mantua said.

The election is open as the ruling Socialists continue to lose the lead in opinion polls to the main opposition party, the centre-right Social Democrats.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

