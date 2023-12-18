Portugal has become one of the most popular destinations for migrants in recent years, according to data released by the Pordata website, linked to the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation.

According to available data, the number of foreigners residing in the European country almost doubled in a decade, going from 448,083 in 2010 to 798,480 in 2022, which represents an increase of more than 70%.

Between 2018 and 2019 alone, the increase in migrants was more than 110,000 people.

The majority of foreigners living in Portugal come from countries outside the European Union (EU), with Brazil being the most common country of origin, with 29.3% of the total. Other countries with a large presence are the United Kingdom, Cape Verde, Italy, India and Romania.

The increase in migration to Portugal is also reflected in the naturalizations granted by the country. In the last 15 years, almost half a million foreigners obtained Portuguese nationality, which represents an annual average of 31 thousand concessions. In 2022, 37% of naturalizations went to Portuguese Sephardic Jews.

However, migrants also face challenges and difficulties in Portugal, especially those who come from third countries. The unemployment rate among non-EU foreigners is more than double the national average, 14.3% compared to 6.1%. Furthermore, foreign workers earn an average of 94 euros less than the national average in Portugal.

One in three migrants – 31% – lives at risk of poverty or social exclusion, 11% more than the Portuguese. And this situation also affects, above all, foreigners from countries outside the EU.

In 2023, the data that stands out are the 57 thousand Ukrainian refugees welcomed by Portugal under a temporary protection regime, while in the European Union, in general, the number was 4.2 million, of which 28% went to Germany and 23 % to Poland. (With EFE Agency)