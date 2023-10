The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa | Photo: EFE/ PepeTorres

Portugal’s Internal Security System (SSI) announced this Friday (20) that it has raised the country’s terrorist threat level from “moderate” to “significant”. The measure comes in response to the ongoing war in the Middle East between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel.

The decision, released in a statement this Friday, places the terrorist threat level in Portugal at level 3, on a scale of 5. Despite this increase, the SSI emphasized that there is no indication that there are plans to carry out of terrorist actions on national territory.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the SSI had already reinforced security in places considered to be at greater risk, such as diplomatic establishments. Level 3 allows the country’s security forces and services to adopt security measures in a flexible and pragmatic way, with an approach based on adequacy and proportionality, maintaining reinforced vigilance.

In addition to Portugal, France and Belgium also have reinforced security since the start of the war in the Middle East. Both France and Belgium have suffered terrorist attacks in recent days. (With EFE Agency)