Portugal beat Uruguay and joined France and Brazil as qualified for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In a game of twists and turns, midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the great figure scoring two goals, while the South Americans still haven’t met with the goal in this tournament.

A rematch was cooked up at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Portugal was looking to beat Uruguay after “Celeste” eliminated the Europeans in the round of 16 in Russia 2018. Two goals by Bruno Fernandes reversed the result of four years ago.

The victory was a double joy for Portugal: not only did they win their second game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but they took three crucial points that qualified them for the second round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Portuguese wanted to get the ball throughout the game. But despite his possession, it seemed that the Uruguayans were getting more out of him. At least for the first time.

In the second half, a cross from Bruno Fernandes, who was looking for a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, ended up disconcerting the goalkeeper and sealing the first goal of the game in the 54th minute.

Uruguay sought to reverse the score. An avalanche of wasted options marked the last 30 minutes of the game. Suárez and Gómez, who entered in the second half, dangerously finished off the Portuguese goal. None were successful.

The ‘Celeste’ launched all their men on the attack, generating a change in the rhythm of the game and delivering an exciting finish.

The Portuguese could only breathe against the barrage of Uruguayan attempts when Josema Giménez handballed the ball inside the box. After the VAR review, the referee of the match, the Iranian Alireza Faghani, awarded a penalty to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Once again Bruno Fernandes was in charge of carrying out the set piece collection. The ‘8’ scored the second goal of the game with a well-placed shot that the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, could not save.

The goal put an end to the Uruguayan momentum. At the end of the game, Portugal was about to extend the score, also on behalf of the goal scorer. Fernandes had two clear shots that failed to end inside the net.

With this Monday’s victory, Portugal joins France and Brazil in the group that qualified for the round of 16, while Uruguay will have to play their way to the next phase against Ghana. The ‘Celeste’ has no other option than to win their last game.

News in development…