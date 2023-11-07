The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, announced his resignation this Tuesday, November 7. A decision that comes after learning that the political leader is involved in an investigation for alleged irregularities in the management of lithium and hydrogen projects. The resignation was accepted by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who could call elections. The investigation involves several officials and senior officials, triggering a crisis in Portuguese politics.

He announced it in a televised statement. The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, resigned this Tuesday, November 7 in the midst of an investigation into alleged irregularities committed by his Administration in the management of mining and hydrogen projects.

The now former premier is investigated for possible prevarication, active and passive corruption. Costa denies all charges. In his speech he assured that “he had a clear conscience”, in addition, he showed himself “totally available to cooperate” with Justice.

“This is a stage of my life that is coming to an end,” said Costa, visibly affected.

Now, the future of the Portuguese Government is in the hands of the president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who could dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and, if he considers it necessary, call for elections. Costa did not say whether he would present himself as a candidate in possible elections. “The last thing I will do is condition or publicly pronounce on the decision that the president will make,” he said.

Shortly afterwards, Rebelo de Sousa reported that he had accepted the prime minister’s resignation and summoned parliamentary leaders. After the meeting, he will address the country.

Who is being investigated?

The Costa Administration, mostly socialist, is under fire. Earlier, the prosecutors in charge of the case declared the Minister of Infrastructure, Joao Galamba, as a formal suspect, and detained Vítor Escária, chief of staff.

In addition, the authorities issued arrest warrants against the mayor of Sines and two of his administrators in the company “Start Campus” and against a lawyer. All are expected to be questioned.

A police officer walks past the official residence of the Prime Minister of Portugal at the Sao Bento Palace, Lisbon, Portugal, November 7, 2023. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

In addition, the Public Ministry announced this Tuesday in a statement that it carried out the search of “spaces used by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff” and, according to sources cited by the EFE agency, several suspects have spoken of Costa’s involvement in the case for “unblocking procedures.”

The president of the executive board of the Portuguese Agency for Environmental Protection (APA) was also accused.

What is the research about?

In May, the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) approved a project to extract lithium, an essential metal for the manufacture of electric batteries. Then, in early September, a second project was given the green light. All of these are opposed by environmental groups and part of the local population.

As explained by the Spanish media ‘El País’, the investigation that led to the resignation of the prime minister began in 2019 by the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action. This, the newspaper claims, was initiated “after an anonymous complaint to determine whether there had been deals in favor of Portuguese companies (EDP, Galp and REN) to exploit a green hydrogen business in Sines”, in the southwest of the country.

The investigation points to another lithium exploitation project in Covas do Barroso, near the northern border with Spain. This received authorization from the Portuguese Environment Agency, “despite receiving nearly a thousand allegations against it and a contrary report from a UN rapporteur”, assures ‘El País’.

At the center of the investigations are Portugal’s lithium mines and green hydrogen projects which, according to the AP news agency, “are part of the continent’s green initiative promoted and heavily financed by the European Union.” Costa has been one of his great champions.

With local media, AP, EFE and Reuters